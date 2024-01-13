DDA allots 181 acres of land to 7 govt varsities and institutions

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has allotted 181 acres of land to 7 government universities and institutions of Delhi to develop campuses in Narela following Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s promise to make the area an educational hub.



Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) has been allotted 16.73 acres, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has been given 22.43 acres, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) 10 acres, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-D) got 20 acres, Delhi Technological

University was allotted 47.46 acres, Delhi Teachers University (DeTU) received 12.69 acres and

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technology University for Women got 50 acres.

“Saxena had, in a meeting with officials in October last year, directed that apart from ongoing developments in the area, that include residential, courts, police, hospital and prison complexes, DDA should strive to develop the Narela Sub-city into an educational hub. This apart from providing much-needed land to cramped University Campuses in the city, would also provide a fillip to the infrastructural development of the Narela Sub-city,” informed Raj Niwas sources.

They added that following the meeting, DDA met with multiple stakeholders, including universities and have issued allotment letters to all of them. The allotted land would meet

the universities and institutes’ requirements since they had limited campus space till now.