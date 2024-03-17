DDA allots 1,396 flats to residents of 3 JJ clusters in Jailorwala Bagh

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) allotted 1,396 flats to residents of the three JJ clusters at Jailorwala Bagh in Ashok Vihar, North Delhi.



The flats are allotted to the eligible dwellers for Rs 1.41 lakh as beneficiary contribution under the in situ rehabilitation, “Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan Scheme”. The accommodation will be provided with social and physical infrastructure, community facilities, sewerage treatment, and clean and safe drinking water, amongst other amenities.

“The Scheme has been formally approved by the DDA Vice-Chairman. Accordingly, a draw was held and particular flats have been allotted to eligible JJ dwellers. Out of these 1,396 flats, 1,078 flats have been allotted to eligible slum dwellers of Jailorwala Bagh JJ cluster while 318 flats have been allotted to eligible households of 02 nearby JJ clusters namely Golden Park Rampura and JJ clusters opposite Mata Jai Kaur Public School in Ashok Vihar,” claimed the Authority.