DCW shares recommendations with govt over delays in medical examination of rape victims

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has shared with the city government recommendations to curb delays in conducting medical examination of sexual assault survivors in government hospitals.



Delhi is the most unsafe metropolitan city and crimes against women have risen by 15 per cent in the country. Around six rapes are reported in the

capital every day, the DCW said, citing the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) ‘Crime in India’ Report, 2022.

Considering the alarming number of crimes as well as the extent of trauma faced by sexual assault survivors, the support systems for them must be urgently strengthened, the commission said.

It also pointed out that one-stop centres (OSC) in government hospitals are not functioning properly, leading to significant delays in conducting MLC (medico-legal case) examination, it said.

Earlier, the DCW had issued notices to the Delhi government to ascertain the reasons behind the problems faced by sexual assault survivors in government hospitals.

It observed that certain hospitals like Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, Swami Dayanand Hospital and Hedgewar Hospital do not have OSCs.

The DCW recommended setting up OSCs in each of these hospitals urgently.

OSCs provide integrated support and assistance to women affected by violence, both in private and public spaces, and facilitate immediate, emergency and non-emergency access to a range of services including medical, legal and counselling support under one roof.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal handed over a comprehensive report addressing all these issues to the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The report recommended strengthening the health department’s systems so that rape survivors are given the highest priority and attended to by gynaecologists without any delay.

The commission has also sought an action taken report from the department on the matter within 30 days.