DCW, Delhi Police rescue married woman ‘abducted’ by her own family

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women, along with Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Police, rescued a 22-year-old woman who was allegedly abducted by her family from her husband’s house here, the women’s body said on Saturday.

In June, Firdaus Khan, one of the commission’s members, received a complaint

from an Amroha-based woman who said she had married a man in May this year of her own accord against her family’s wish, the DCW said in a statement.

She told the DCW member that since she feared for her life, she had run away from Amroha and come to Delhi with her husband. The commission helped the woman file a complaint with the Delhi Police. However, she refused to take any legal action against her family members at that time, the statement said.