DCW chief meets road accident victim at hospital

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Friday met a woman who suffered injuries and lost her husband and two children in a road accident, and said the government will bear the cost of her treatment under the Farishtey scheme.

The DCW also sent a notice to the Delhi Police and sought an action taken report and a copy of the FIR along with details of the accused arrested in the case. A 32-year-old man and his two sons died and his wife sustained injuries after their scooter was allegedly hit by a car in Rajouri Garden in west Delhi on November 20, police said. Maliwal, who visited the woman at a hospital, said her treatment will be done free of cost under the Farishtey scheme of the Delhi

government.

‘It has been alleged by the family of the survivor that they have been approached by the accused side for settlement of case. They have expressed concern for their safety. Also, the forensic samples have not been sent to FSL till date,’ the DCW said in its notice to the Delhi Police.

In a post on X, Maliwal said, ‘The incident is very tragic. I have met the survivor and her family. They are in a state of shock and are inconsolable. All the accused responsible for death of innocent persons should be given strictest punishment. We will ensure the lady’s free of cost treatment.’

‘I pray for the speedy recovery of the survivor and pray to God that she can bear the pain of losing her near ones,’ she added.