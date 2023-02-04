DCPCR launches new accessibility handbook and website for PwDs

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission of Protection of Child Rights launched accessibility handbook and website portal on rights and entitlements of person(s) with disabilities on Friday at IIT Delhi.

The accessibility handbook is available in English, Hindi and audio form and is a single repository of schemes, financial assistance, concessions and entitlements for children as well as adults with special needs.

The handbook is going to cover education, health, social security and protection themes. All the information such as entitlements, timelines, documents, authorities details, grievance redressal process are mentioned in this handbook. This handbook is made because of the partnership between Ashoka University and DCPCR through its child rights fellowship.

The website called “The Right Guide” was also launched which makes the content of the handbook and the website also has other accessibility options like dyslexia-friendly text, contrast and saturation changing options, option to change text spacing, alignment

and size.

The website has been possible because of the partnership between DCPCR and British Asian Trust as part of child protection efforts.

Cabinet Minister Raaj Kumar Anand has appreciated the efforts of the commission and said that the inability of a person to do something isn’t due to any disability in them, but disability of the system, in the system. “We need to collectively enable children and person(s) with disabilities through assistive technology,” he said.

The event was graced by the officials from department of social welfare, department of education, department of health and family welfare, IAS or DANICS officers, principals, teachers, special educators, medical representatives, assistive technology organisations, district magistrates, academics and professors, think-tanks and NGOs, and several people from legal

backgrounds.