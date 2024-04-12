DBG Road robbery resolved: Cops nab four suspects, seize weapons

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested four robbers, confiscating two firearms and a knife, effectively resolving a series of criminal activities in the city. The incident was reported at the DBG Road Police Station.



The arrested accused were identified as Rohit alias Chhotu (31), from Sarita Vihar, Delhi, Desh Deepak (25), from Ranjeet Nagar, Delhi, Anil alias Rohan (32), from Vijay Nagar, Distt Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajesh Kumar alias DK (26), from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The police sprang into action following a reported robbery incident on DBG Road on the night of April 6, where armed assailants hijacked a vehicle after threatening the owner. The swift response and formation of a dedicated team under the leadership of Inspector Rohit Kumar and supervised by ACP Suresh showcased the department’s commitment to curtailing the city’s rising robbery cases.

Among those arrested is Rohit alias Chhotu, known for a criminal record spanning 60 charges, including attempted murder and theft across various Delhi districts. His accomplice, Anil alias Rohan, also has a substantial criminal record with eight cases against him, including attempted murder and theft.

The investigative breakthrough came with the identification of Rohit alias Chhotu from CCTV footage, leading to the subsequent arrests and the recovery of stolen vehicles and weapons. The apprehension of these individuals not only led to the solving of three criminal cases but also significantly disrupted the operational capabilities of their network.

The arrests of Rohit alias Chhotu, Desh Deepak, Anil alias Rohan, and Rajesh Kumar alias DK, and the recovery of substantial evidence, mark a pivotal moment in the fight against organised robbery in the city.