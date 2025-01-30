Days before polls, BJP leader Sanjeev Arora joins AAP

NEW DELHI: In a major blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just days before the Delhi Assembly elections, senior BJP leader and Delhi Pradesh Executive Committee member Sanjeev Arora has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with his entire team. Citing his admiration for Arvind Kejriwal’s governance model, Arora resigned from the BJP after 25 years of association.

At the AAP headquarters, senior party leader and MP Sanjay Singh welcomed Arora by presenting him with the party’s signature cap and scarf. Singh highlighted Arora’s extensive contributions to the BJP and his three decades of social service.

“Sanjeev Arora has been associated with the BJP for 25 years and has held key positions, including National Executive Member and Media In-charge of the BJP Yuva Morcha,” Singh said. “Beyond politics, he has dedicated nearly 30 years to public service through his organization, Indraprastha Sanjeevani, which has a team of around 50,000 people.”

AAP MLA and Rajinder Nagar candidate Durgesh Pathak also praised Arora’s efforts, particularly in the Rajinder Nagar and Karol Bagh areas. “He has been actively serving society for the past 30-35 years, providing wheelchairs, food, and medicines during COVID-19. His presence will strengthen our campaign to re-elect Arvind Kejriwal,” Pathak stated.

Arora, explaining his exit from the BJP, criticised its candidate selection process and the inaccessibility of the Rajinder Nagar nominee. Praising Kejriwal’s welfare schemes, he expressed confidence in AAP’s success and Kejriwal’s return as Delhi’s Chief Minister.