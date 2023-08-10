Days before I-Day, Delhi Police seek to plug security loopholes

New Delhi: As the nation gears up to celebrate Independence Day, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has undertaken a meticulous combing operation, revealing a list of establishments within the city that exhibit inadequate security measures and arrangements.



The operation carried out between July 27 and July 29, comes in response to heightened concerns over potential disruptions by various terrorist groups during the Independence Day celebrations.

The Delhi Police said that the Special Cell’s operation encompassed a comprehensive assessment of hotels, malls, cafes, markets, PG accommodations, parking spaces, and more. Alarming security deficiencies have been documented in these locations, including malfunctioning CCTV systems, lax customer identification protocols, negligence in preserving CCTV footage, absence of security personnel, non-operational Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs), and overlooked anti-sabotage checks.

A letter issued by the Special Cell to the Deputy Police Commissioners of respective areas disclosed that a total of 52 establishments have been flagged due to these shortcomings. Authorities have promptly directed local police to communicate with these establishments, urging them to promptly address and rectify the highlighted security issues, an official mentioned.

With the current threat landscape indicating potential disturbances from terrorist factions, the Special Cell has allocated 35 dedicated teams from the Delhi Police to thoroughly comb sensitive areas. The operation emphasises the dedication of law enforcement agencies to ensure public safety during crucial national celebrations, a senior official said.

Sources within the Special Cell underscored that these routine combing operations and security checks are standard practices in the lead-up to significant national events, such as Independence Day and Republic Day. By unveiling vulnerabilities in public spaces and urging establishments to enhance their security infrastructure, the Delhi Police seeks to mitigate risks and thwart any potential threats to public safety.

Officials further iterated the importance of heightened vigilance and cooperation between law enforcement and public establishments to uphold the security fabric of the city, especially in times of increased security concerns.

In line with these efforts, compliance reports are expected to be submitted by overseeing officials to senior officers, thus ensuring a coordinated and strengthened security posture across the flagged establishments, the official added.