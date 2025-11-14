MillenniumPost
Days after blast, severed hand found on rooftop: Cops

BY MPost14 Nov 2025 12:40 AM IST

NEW DELHI: A severed hand was found on the roof of a shop near the Red Fort blast site on Thursday morning, police said.

The hand was found a few metres away from the spot of the explosion, behind the Jain Temple, they said.

After being informed about the severed hand, police personnel immediately reached the location, cordoned off the area and collected it. The severed hand has been sent for forensic examination to ascertain the victim’s

identity, police said.

