Daylight robbery gang busted; 53 stolen phones recovered

new Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested an individual and apprehended a juvenile for a series of daylight robberies.

The accused has been identified as Aftab (22), a resident of Jahangir Puri, Delhi.

According to the police, the arrests were made by a team of the Crime Branch, under DD No. 25A, and Sections 35(1)(c) and 106 of BNSS.

The police recovered 53 high-end stolen mobile phones from their possession, of which 30 have already been linked to FIRs, e-FIRs, and lost property reports from across Delhi-NCR.

Additionally, house-breaking tools, including a mechanized cutter and two large screwdrivers, were also seized.

The duo was caught during a raid near Japanese Park, Rohini, after receiving a specific tip-off. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to a string of burglaries across Chirag Delhi, Saket, Mehrauli, and Dwarka.

They revealed they were planning another burglary with a gang leader named Bappi, who evaded arrest.

The police linked the gang to six cases of housebreaking and mobile theft, including e-FIRs registered at Saket, Dwarka North, Adarsh Nagar, and Samaypur Badli police stations. Two lost report cases were also resolved as part of the investigation.

The CCL had previously been apprehended in a 2024 murder case in Jahangirpuri and, after release from a juvenile home, resumed criminal activities with a new focus on burglary.

Aftab, a 12th pass and former phone repair technician, reportedly joined the gang under the influence of criminals like Sehzad and Bappi.

The operation, led by Crime Branch officers, was supported by intelligence gathered by Ct Ankush. Delhi Police praised the team’s efforts and reaffirmed its commitment to public safety, especially during summer months when burglaries rise.