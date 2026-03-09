Day temp hits 35.6°C

New Delhi The Capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 7.2 degrees above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature settled at 16.7 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees above normal.

The city had already experienced an unusually hot spell a day earlier. On Saturday, the temperature touched 35.7 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest first week of March in the past 50 years.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 37 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius respectively.

Relative humidity was recorded at 90 per cent at 8.30 am on Sunday but dropped to 29 per cent by 5.30 pm.