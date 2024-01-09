Day after CP smog tower shut, Minister Gopal Rai orders release of pending payments of workers

New Delhi: Delhi’s Environment minister Gopal Rai has strongly criticised the Chairman of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) Ashwani Kumar for the closure of the Smog Tower, terming it as contempt of the Supreme Court.



Expressing deep concern, Rai directed the Principal Secretary (Environment & Forest & Wildlife) to release the pending salaries of workers within 24 hours, ensuring the operationalisation of the Smog Tower at Connaught Place.

Rai conveyed his displeasure in a written communication, addressing the Principal Secretary (E&F), expressing serious concerns about the non-payment of salaries to the workers stationed at the smog towers. He issued stern directives to guarantee that all future payments are made promptly to avoid any interruptions in the functioning of essential projects.

Furthermore, Rai directed the DPCC Chairman to submit a detailed report within 48 hours by January 10, addressing crucial aspects related to the unexpected halt in smog tower operations.

The report is expected to include details of payments released by DPCC to project partners (NBCC and TATA Projects) post the Supreme Court’s directions in November 2023.

Additionally, it should outline payments due to project partners as of 31.12.2023, the actions taken by DPCC Chairman upon learning of the salary payment issue, and identification of officers responsible for the delay in payment release.

Rai emphasised, “Given the gravity and urgency of the matter, a detailed report addressing the points raised above be submitted within 48 hours, i.e., latest by 10.01.2024.”

Expressing dismay over the closure of the smog tower, Rai stated, “It has come to my notice through various newspapers that work on the Smog Tower has again been stopped by the workers due to non-payment of salaries for the last two months. This is a shocking dereliction of duties by DPCC, tantamount to direct contempt of court, marking the second such instance within 6 months.”

Highlighting the previous arbitrary shutdown of the Smog Tower by the DPCC Chairman in August 2023, Rai emphasised that the actions jeopardised the efforts to combat air pollution in Delhi. The Smog Tower was originally installed on the directives of the Supreme Court in 2020, conceptualised as a scientific R&D project to address seasonal pollution in Delhi.

Rai concluded, “It is also very concerning that the shutting down of the Smog Tower is taking place at a time when air pollution is still in the ‘Very Poor’ category in NCT of Delhi.”