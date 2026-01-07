Day 2: ‘Teachers counting dogs’ row stalls House

New Delhi: The second day of the Delhi Assembly’s Winter Session on Tuesday was marked by repeated disruptions, political confrontation and key legislative business, with the House being adjourned twice amid a heated BJP–AAP clash over allegations that government school teachers were directed to count stray dogs.

Even as sloganeering dominated the proceedings, the Assembly passed an important amendment allowing a full refund of court fees in out-of-court settlements, suspended four AAP MLAs for disrupting the House, referred multiple issues to standing and privilege committees, and witnessed sharp exchanges over pollution, alongside tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and a brief security incident at the Vidhan Sabha premises.

Amid the disruptions, the Assembly passed an amendment to the Court Fees Act, 1870, providing for a 100 per cent refund of court fees even in mutual out-of-court settlements. Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said earlier only 50 per cent was refunded in such cases and added, “Now, whether the settlement takes place through the court or mutually between the parties, 100 per cent of the court fees will be refunded.”

The proceedings began around 11 a.m. but were disrupted as BJP MLAs demanded an apology from AAP leaders, including party convener Arvind Kejriwal, for “spreading lies” about teachers being deployed to count

stray dogs. Speaker Vijender Gupta struggled to restore order and adjourned the House for 30 minutes. After reconvening, sloganeering resumed from both sides, forcing another adjournment till 1 p.m.

Education Minister Ashish Sood, in a letter to Kejriwal, accused him of making “wrong and misleading statements” and said, “The government circular on this matter is already in the public domain,” while demanding a public apology. After lunch,

the Speaker referred a complaint raised by BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar to the Department-related Standing Committee on Education for detailed examination.

During the day, four AAP MLAs, Sanjeev Jha, Som Dutt, Kuldeep Kumar and Jarnail Singh, were suspended for “deliberate disruption of proceedings”. Speaker Gupta later clarified that claims they were suspended for wearing masks were “factually incorrect” and said the action was taken “strictly to preserve the authority, order, and dignity of the House”.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused the AAP of avoiding debate on pollution, saying, “Once again today, they walked out of the House,” and claimed Delhi recorded its highest number of clean air days in 2025. Separately, tributes were paid to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji,

with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta calling his sacrifice “an eternal ideal of courage and righteousness”.

An FIR was registered over “false and misleading claims” on social media regarding teachers.