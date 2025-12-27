Day 1: ‘33,000 turned up for Rs 5 meal at Atal Canteen’

NEW DELHI: More than 33,000 people visited the Atal Canteens for subsidised meals since operations began a day ago, officials said on Friday. On Thursday, the first day, 17,587 people were served, with 8,604 at lunch and 8,983 at dinner.

On Friday, 15,805 beneficiaries availed meals, comprising 10,696 at lunch and 5,109 at dinner. Over two days, a total of 33,392 people benefitted.

The canteens, offering nutritious meals for Rs 5, were inaugurated to mark former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 101st birth anniversary. Lunch runs from 11.30 am to 2 pm, and dinner from 6.30 pm to 9 pm.