‘Daughters are architects of tomorrow’: CM Gupta at IGDTUW’s 8th convocation

New Delhi: Calling young women the “architects of tomorrow,” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday urged graduating students of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) to use their knowledge and technical skills to shape the nation’s future. Addressing the university’s 8th convocation ceremony, she said women empowered with education and innovation will play a defining role in building a developed India.



Congratulating the graduating students, Gupta said a convocation is not merely the end of academic life but the beginning of a new journey filled with opportunities and responsibilities. Encouraging the students to move forward with confidence and curiosity, she said, “Daughters are not just degree holders, they are the architects of tomorrow.”

The Chief Minister said the 1,181 graduating students were stepping into a new phase of life as future leaders, innovators and change-makers. “Empowered by technical education, women will shape the nation’s future,” she said, urging the students to apply their learning for the greater good of society and the country.

Highlighting India’s growing focus on innovation and entrepreneurship, Gupta said initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi such as Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Startup India and Skill India have opened new avenues for young people. She noted that institutions like IGDTUW are playing a key role in preparing women for leadership in technology, science, architecture and management.

Emphasising the concept of women-led development, Gupta said women today are not just participants in development but are increasingly leading change across sectors. She added that when women are empowered through education, skills and technology, it brings transformative progress not only to individuals but also to society and the nation.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, who was also present at the ceremony, said the convocation symbolised the growing role of women in shaping India’s future. “Women’s participation is the greatest strength of the country in Amrit Kaal,” he said.

Sood added that the graduating students were not only receiving degrees but also taking on the responsibility of contributing to society. He expressed confidence that their knowledge and determination would play an important role in building a developed Delhi and a developed India. During the ceremony, the university awarded a total of 1,181 degrees, including 938 undergraduate, 212 postgraduate and 31 PhD degrees. The university also conferred two Chancellor’s Medals, 15 Vice-Chancellor’s Medals and 26 awards for academic excellence in recognition of outstanding academic achievements and leadership.