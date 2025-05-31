Daughter nabbed in Capital after murdering mother over property

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a woman for the brutal murder of her mother over a property dispute.

According to the police, the 46-year-old accused was apprehended from Najafgarh following a prolonged intelligence-led operation. The accused had been on the run since December 30, 2023, when she, along with her younger sister, allegedly killed their mother over a family property dispute.

The brutal murder occurred early in the morning at the family’s agricultural plot in Ranhola. The victim had gone to tend to livestock when she was ambushed and fatally attacked.

Her body was discovered by her daughter-in-law, leading to the registration of an FIR under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

While the younger sister was arrested soon after the incident, the accused successfully evaded authorities by frequently changing locations and mobile devices. A non-bailable warrant was issued against her, and she was later declared a proclaimed offender by the Tis Hazari Court.

The breakthrough in the case came when Head Constable Paramjeet received actionable intelligence suggesting that J was hiding in the Najafgarh area. A team led by Inspector Gulshan Yadav and supervised by ACP Bhagwati Prasad was formed, comprising multiple officers from the Crime Branch. The team used a combination of ground surveillance and advanced technical tools to trace her movements and ultimately arrested her near Nanda Enclave, Najafgarh.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to her role in the murder. She revealed that financial distress and the denial of her share in ancestral property led her to conspire with her sister.

On the day of the crime, the duo used an Ola cab to reach the plot, where the younger sister of the accused ambushed their mother with a kitchen knife. After the murder, the accused fled to Bahadurgarh, Haryana, with her daughter. A Class 12 graduate from Ranhola, she was living apart from her husband and reportedly facing severe financial difficulties at the time.