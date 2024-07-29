Daughter killed, mother critical in Najafgarh following father’s attack over financial issue

NEW DELHI: A family altercation over money between a husband and wife tragically escalated into a violent confrontation, resulting in the death of their daughter and severe injury to the wife.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Najafgarh Police Station. The deceased was identified as Rashmina Khatoon (22) daughter of Abas Ali resident of Khaira Mor, Gopal Nagar, Najafgarh.

According to police reports, in the early hours of Sunday, Najafgarh police received an emergency PCR call reporting a murder. Responding swiftly to the scene at Khaira Mor, Gopal Nagar, officers discovered Rohit, the caller, alongside Anju Ara, the distressed sister of the deceased.

According to Anju Ara, the harrowing incident began around midnight on July 27-28 when an argument erupted between her parents, Sufia and Abas Ali, over financial issues.

The dispute quickly turned violent when Abas Ali, in a fit of rage, grabbed a knife and stabbed Sufia in the head.

As Anju’s sister, Rashmina Khatoon, attempted to intervene and protect their mother, she too was brutally attacked, suffering a stab wound to the head. The violent assault rendered Rashmina unconscious.

In a state of shock and desperation, young Anju ran to their neighbor, Rahul, who immediately contacted the police. Upon arrival, law enforcement officials rushed both injured women to RTRM Hospital in Jaffarpur. Tragically, Rashmina Khatoon was declared dead upon arrival, while Sufia was admitted with critical injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The Najafgarh police have registered a case under citing sections 103(1) and 109(1) of the BNS. An intensive manhunt has been launched to apprehend the suspect, Abas Ali, who fled the scene following the attack.

Multiple police teams are coordinating efforts across various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, to locate and arrest the accused. The incident has sent shockwaves through the Najafgarh community, highlighting the devastating consequences of domestic disputes.

Neighbors and local residents have expressed their grief and concern over the incident, emphasising the need for greater awareness and intervention in domestic violence cases.

The investigation is ongoing, with police officials appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the suspect’s capture.

Authorities have urged anyone with knowledge of Abas Ali’s whereabouts to come forward and assist in bringing justice to the grieving family.

As Sufia battles for her life in the hospital, the community rallies around the surviving members of the family, offering support and solidarity in their time of need.

The Najafgarh police remain vigilant in their pursuit of the suspect, committed to ensuring justice is served for the victims of this tragic domestic violence incident.