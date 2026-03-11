Data shows high faecal coliform levels in Yamuna

New Delhi: Fresh water quality data released by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has raised fresh concerns about pollution in the Yamuna River, with several monitoring points in Delhi recording extremely high levels of faecal coliform and Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD), indicators that suggest untreated sewage is continuing to enter the river.



The reports for January and February, which were uploaded after a delay, show that pollution indicators remain well above the permissible limits at most locations where samples are collected along the river’s stretch through the national capital.

According to the January assessment, faecal coliform counts touched 350,000 Most Probable Number (MPN) per 100 millilitres at Asgarpur, far exceeding the prescribed limit of 2,500 and the desirable level of 500. At other monitoring points, the counts ranged from 3,300 to 220,000 MPN per 100 ml. Among the eight monitoring locations, Palla was the only site that remained within the permissible range, recording about 2,700MPN per 100 ml.

The monitoring exercise is carried out at eight locations including Palla, Wazirabad, ISBT Bridge, ITO Bridge, Nizamuddin Bridge, Hindon Cut, Okhla Barrage and Asgarpur. At these sites, the DPCC measures parameters such as BOD, dissolved oxygen, chemical oxygen demand, pH level and faecal coliform to determine the river’s pollution levels.

The January report also showed worrying levels of BOD, which ranged between 2.5 mg/l and 52 mg/l, even though the standard limit for maintaining acceptable water quality is 3 mg/l. BOD measures the amount of oxygen required by microorganisms to break down organic matter, and higher values indicate greater pollution.

When compared with previous months, the January figures show a rise in pollution levels. In December 2025, faecal coliform levels had reached 92,000 units per 100 ml, increasing from 24,000 in November and 8,000 in October. However, the latest readings are still considerably lower than those recorded in January 2025, when the levels had peaked at nearly 7.9 million units per 100 ml.

The February report indicates a slight improvement but pollution levels remain far above permissible standards. Faecal coliform levels during the month ranged between 1,200 and 110,000 units per 100 ml, while BOD reached 36 mg/l at the ISBT Bridge.

Data showed gaps in sewage treatment, with 13 of 35 STPs failing prescribed norms in January and 12 in February, mainly due to faecal coliform levels. Activists also flagged delays in publishing monitoring reports, stressing the need for regular checks, especially after the monsoon.