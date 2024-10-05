Dasna Temple priest booked for hate speech

Ghaziabad: An FIR has been registered against Dasna Temple Priest Yati Narsinghanand for allegedly delivering a hate speech at Hindi Bhawan in Lohia Nagar, Ghaziabad, said police officials.



The FIR was registered under section 302 (hurting someone’s religious feelings) of BNS, following a complaint by police SI Trivendra Singh. The police acted on Thursday after Maulana Mahmood Madani, the president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, wrote to Amit Shah.

In his letter, Madani condemned Narsinghanand’s offensive remarks against Prophet Muhammad and demanded immediate action against him. “Police have taken notice of the hate speech which is circulating on social media. Investigation is underway; however, no arrest has been made so far” said a senior police officer.

The event where Narsinghanand allegedly gave the hate speech was organized by Major Asharam Vyag Seva Sansthan at the Dasna temple, where he serves as the head priest.

Several ‘X’ users labelled Narsinghanand a habitual offender, with @ansarimransr stating, “Yeti Narasimhanand not only spews venom against Muslims but has also insulted the Prophet and the CM of UP. The administration should arrest this disgrace.”

Protests from the Muslim community were reported in Ghaziabad, Noida, and nearby West-UP districts in response to his remarks.