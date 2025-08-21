Daryaganj building collapse kills 3 construction workers

New Delhi: Three construction workers lost their lives when a building collapsed along the City Wall near Sadbhavna Park in Daryaganj on Tuesday.

Police said they were alerted to the incident through a PCR call received at the Daryaganj Police Station. The victims, identified as Zubair (24), Gulsagar (30) and Taufiq, were declared dead at the scene and later shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital for post-mortem procedures.

Zubair, who had travelled from Bihar’s Madhepura district just a month after marrying 20-year-old Rajia Khatun, was among those killed. His wife, still in their village, remains unaware that she has been widowed so soon. Zubair’s uncle, Mohammed Tauqir (32), who came from Madhubani with him, also died in the collapse, leaving behind a wife and four young children. The third victim, Gul Sagar of Saharsa district, was the family’s sole earner, his relatives still on their way to Delhi.

The collapse occurred suddenly while the men were at the site, trapping them beneath debris. Emergency calls were made immediately, prompting a swift response from police and civic agencies.

Teams of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), along with local rescue personnel, arrived at the spot and began clearing rubble while checking for additional victims.

Officials said the building stood along the historic City Wall, close to Sadbhavna Park, a busy area of Daryaganj that witnesses heavy footfall throughout the day.

The sudden collapse triggered panic in the locality, with residents gathering until security forces cordoned off the site to facilitate rescue and relief operations. Heavy machinery was deployed, and teams from the fire service and local administration worked through the day.

Authorities have stated that legal proceedings will follow once the cause of the collapse is confirmed. Investigators are examining whether the structure was unsafe, illegally constructed, or undergoing unauthorised repairs.

Civic officials said the relevant departments had been informed and would conduct an inquiry. The incident has once again raised concerns about building safety in the capital, where collapses in older neighbourhoods remain frequent, particularly during the monsoon.

Residents expressed shock, pointing out that safety checks are rarely carried out despite repeated complaints. They urged the authorities to act proactively rather than waiting for disasters to strike.

As clearance of the site continues, officials assured that assistance would be extended to the bereaved families. A detailed report is awaited and will form the basis for legal proceedings and any action against those responsible.