Dandiya Festival Lights up Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi

New Delhi: The colorful and exuberant spirit of Dandiya and Garba took center stage as Delhi Tourism hosted a two-day Dandiya festival at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. This culturally rich event was inaugurated on Saturday by the Minister of Tourism, Government of Delhi Atishi, and witnessed the participation of numerous notable figures, including Niharika Rai, Managing Director and CEO of Delhi Tourism, and Geetika Sharma, General Manager of Delhi Tourism.



The festival kicked off with the ceremonial lighting of lamps, signifying unity and joy. Niharika Rai, MD and CEO of Delhi Tourism expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the enthusiastic attendees, particularly the vibrant and energetic youth, who turned out in large numbers, dressed in a riot of colors. She warmly extended an invitation to all Delhiites to partake in the upcoming Diwali Festival.

Minister of Tourism, Atishi, also expressed her appreciation for the spirited participation, especially by the youth in their vibrant Dandiya attire. During her speech, she lauded Delhi's diverse cultural tapestry, emphasizing that the city embraces and celebrates all festivals, regardless of their origins, from Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, or any other part of India.

The first day of the Dandiya festival witnessed visitors dancing to the tunes played by the renowned DJ Barkha Kaul, adding charm to the evening. The highlight of the day was the melodious performance by Bollywood singer Sonali Bahuguna. On Sunday, attendees can look forward to an evening filled with music by DJ Barkha Kaul and the captivating Bollywood Singer Harshdeep Kaur.

Throughout the festival, attendees can indulge in a variety of delicious food offerings available at the venue. Dandiya-related accessories are also available for sale. The festival's operating hours are from 6 pm to 10 pm, with entrances through Gate numbers 3 and 5. It's important to note that entry to the event is free, ensuring that this cultural celebration is accessible to all.