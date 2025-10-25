Dalit youth succumbs to injuries after being thrashed in Gr Noida

Greater Noida: A Dalit youth from Rabupura village in Greater Noida died on Friday after being badly beaten up eight days ago. He was under treatment at a hospital, but his condition worsened, and he could not survive.

The incident took place on the night of October 15 when Aniket Kumar had gone with his friend Sumit to attend a birthday party at a nearby village. During the celebration, a man named Asif reached there with around 10–12 people. It is alleged that they attacked Aniket and Sumit with sticks and iron rods during an altercation. They also used caste-based Derogatory Remarks during the attack, the complainant alleged.

Both youths were seriously injured and were first taken to a nearby hospital. Later, as Aniket’s condition became critical, he was referred to a hospital in Delhi. Despite several days of treatment, he passed away on Friday.

Grief over Aniket’s death quickly turned into outrage as his family and villagers blocked the road near the town’s police station, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

Local MLA Thakur Dhirendra Singh came to meet the victim’s family. He spoke to them and promised strict action against the attackers. He also talked to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the phone about the incident. “The culprits in the Rabupura Aniket case will not be spared. My condolences are with the family,” the MLA said in a social media post.

Police said that a case had already been registered on October 17 based on a complaint filed by the family. “Two accused Yuvaraj and Jeetu have been arrested so far, while others are still on the run. The police are conducting raids to find and arrest the remaining suspects,” said SHO Sujeet Upadhyay.