Dalit, OBC and minorities body members wear Ambedkar masks, pledge to save Constitution

new delhi: A large number of members of the Confederation of Dalit, OBC, Minorities and Adivasi Organisations (DOMA Parisangh) gathered at the Ambedkar Bhawan here, taking a pledge to save the Constitution of India in front of Ambedkar’s statue by wearing masks with his face on them.

Earlier, the DOMS Parisangh was scheduled to hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan, but following a BJP leader’s complaint, the NOC by the police was denied.

DOMS Parisangh chairman and Congress leader Udit Raj said that, being disciplined and law-abiding citizens, they changed the original program from Ramlila ground to Ambedkar Bhawan, as thousands of people attended.

Campaigning and mobilising the team members had been underway since July, and the cancellation was announced, yet some people still reached the Ramlila Maidan and were mistreated by the police, Udit Raj alleged.

He said people arrived peacefully at the Ambedkar Bhawan to take the pledge amid heavy police deployments, which prevented them from marching.

Addressing the gathering, Udit Raj said that saving the Constitution and democracy is no longer within the power of political parties alone, as all constitutional institutions have become weak, and a few individuals cannot protect them through struggle. A mass movement is the only option to save the Constitution, he said.