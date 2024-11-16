Dalit man killed in Gr Noida following clash

GREATER NOIDA: A Dalit man died of wounds sustained in stone pelting between two groups in Greater Noida’s Bhikhampur village on Friday, police said.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Shivhari Meena, the clash had broken out over the passage of a tractor through the village in the Rabupura Police Station jurisdiction.

Three of the accused, Nitin, Nikhil, and Ashu Tyagi, were arrested following an encounter with police which shot and wounded one of them, Meena said.

The argument “escalated into stone-pelting, during which one person was injured and later declared dead by doctors at the hospital,” the ACP said.

Other injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, while police are hunting for the absconding culprits, he said.

The incident drew condemnation from Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, who demanded strict action against the culprits.

“The incident in which one person was killed and several others were seriously injured in violence perpetrated by goons against a Dalit family in Bhikhampur village, Rabupura police station, Gautam Buddha Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, is extremely sad and condemnable,” Mayawati posted on ‘X’ in Hindi.

“The government must take stringent action against the culprits and provide assistance to the victim’s family,” she added.

According to the police, an FIR was lodged in the matter under several charges, including rioting, breach of peace, and attempt to murder.

Charges under the stringent Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, have also been invoked in

the case, which has been filed at the Rabupura Police Station.