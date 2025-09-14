Da Vinci surgical robot at AIIMS to enhance training at SET facility

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, inaugurated the da Vinci Surgical Robot at its Skills, Education and Training (SET) facility on Saturday, marking a significant step in the adoption of precision-driven surgical technologies in India’s public healthcare sector. This is the first government medical college in the country to house such an advanced facility. With the installation of two robotic platforms, AIIMS aims to provide hands-on training to medical students, residents, and surgeons, equipping them with the expertise required to carry out complex, minimally invasive procedures.

Officials from AIIMS said that the da Vinci Surgical Robot will not only enhance patient outcomes by ensuring greater precision and reduced recovery time but also transform surgical training. “The availability of robotic platforms at our SET facility will help bridge the skill gap and prepare the next generation of surgeons for future challenges in medicine,” said AIIMS Director Dr. M. Srinivas. The facility will enable young doctors to learn the intricacies of robotic surgery. DISHA app launched JP Nadda on Friday launched AIIMS DISHA, an Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things-powered indoor navigation mobile application at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday. The initiative is aimed at enhancing patient convenience by providing real-time guidance within the sprawling hospital complex.