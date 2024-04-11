CYSS plans ‘Mashaal March’ in support of CM

: The student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), has stood firmly behind Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, denouncing what they perceive as a calculated plot behind his recent arrest. At a recent student dialogue held at Kirori Mal College, Delhi University, CYSS reaffirmed its unwavering support for Kejriwal and condemned the timing of his arrest as a deliberate scheme.

Sanju Bhatia, a prominent law student leader at Delhi University, stated, “CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest right before AAP’s candidate announcement for the Lok Sabha elections is not a coincidence but rather a conspiracy.” Bhatia raised concerns about the alleged misuse of government machinery by the BJP administration.

Representing the Hindi department, Tikam Nauratam, expressed dismay over what he views as the BJP government’s effort to divert attention from critical issues. Nauratam emphasised, “The BJP government’s attempt to divert attention from pressing issues such as unemployment, women’s safety, education, health, electricity, and water, by incarcerating CM Arvind Kejriwal, is reprehensible.” CYSS will organise a ‘Mashaal March’ on the 16th of this month, starting from the Arts Faculty of Delhi University to the Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station.