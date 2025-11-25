Cylinders at centre of Cong protest

NEW DELHI: Congress workers, led by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav, took out a symbolic funeral procession of LPG cylinders in the capital on Monday,

accusing the BJP-led Rekha Gupta government of failing to fulfil its election promise of providing free gas cylinders on Holi and Diwali.

Yadav said advance notice was given to the authorities regarding holding the demonstration at Jantar Mantar, but the police did not allow the event to take place in public view. Yadav accused the BJP government of using police force to suppress the opposition and silence democratic expression.

“The manner in which the BJP government is pushing the police in front to halt the opposition is murder of democracy,” Yadav said, adding that the increasing fear of defeat in bypolls for 12 wards was driving their actions. “Congress has always fought for the welfare, development and rights of the people, and no one can suppress us,” he asserted.

Talking to reporters, Yadav said the protest was meant to “wake up” the BJP government, claiming none of its election promises had been fulfilled. Warning of intensified agitation, he said, “If the BJP government does not wake up, we will also take out a funeral procession of the Delhi government.”