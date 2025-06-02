Cylinder blast triggers fire in Delhi's Wazirpur; woman injured

New Delhi: A fire broke out due to a cylinder blast in a house in Wazirpur Industrial Area early Monday, injuring a woman, officials said. Flames had spread to four nearby jhuggis before it was brought under control. According to the Delhi Fire Service, the incident was reported at 7.54 am from Wazirpur. A fire truck was sent to the spot to douse the flames. The blaze was brought under control by 8.40 am. "One woman sustained injuries in the incident and she was provided immediate medical assistance," a fire officer said. The extent of injuries are yet to be ascertained, he said. A detailed investigation into the incident is underway.