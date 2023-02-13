Millennium Post
Cylinder blast: Another dead

BY Team MP13 Feb 2023 5:39 PM GMT

noida: Another person has succumbed to burn injuries during treatment at hospital after fire broke out at slum in sector 8 of Noida, taking the death toll to three, said officials on Monday.

As per police, the third deceased has been identified as Rizwan (32), a daily wage labourer and was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi after a fire broke out due to gas cylinder blast on Sunday morning.

“Rizwan had suffered over 80 per cent burns in the incident and died at around 8 am on Monday at the hospital. Meanwhile, Shabana and Nisha are still critical as they have suffered 70 percent burn injuries and Shabana is on ventilator support,” police said.

