Cyclist fatally struck by truck in Mehrauli

New Delhi: A 60-year-old cyclist was hit and killed by a truck in a road mishap on Thursday morning near Mehrauli.



The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at the Mehrauli Police Station.

The victim was identified as Mahadeva (60), resident of Rajpur Khurd. According to the police, the incident occurred around 6:31 a.m. at the Y-point near Chattarpur, casting a shadow over the city’s road safety measures. The victim, originally hailed from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. He was known in the community for his work, ferrying flowers from Phool Mandi in Chhatarpur to nearby houses and farmhouses, adding a touch of nature’s beauty to the residents’ lives. Upon receiving the PCR call, police personnel promptly arrived at the scene, only to discover the harrowing sight of Mahadeva lying lifeless in a pool of blood, with his damaged bicycle beside him.

The immediate area bore the marks of the tragic event, underscoring the peril cyclists face on the city’s congested roads. Efforts are currently underway to obtain CCTV footage from the vicinity to piece together the moments leading up to the tragedy. The police are dedicated to tracing the offending vehicle and its driver, ensuring that justice is served for Mahadeva and his grieving family.

The deceased’s body was transferred to a local hospital, where formal identification procedures confirmed his identity. The incident has sparked a renewed conversation on road safety, particularly for non-motorized transport users, who navigate the city’s thoroughfares alongside much larger, more dangerous vehicles.

Legal proceedings are expected to follow as the investigation progresses, with authorities committed to taking appropriate action against those found responsible for this fatal collision. The community mourns the loss of Mahadeva, whose daily endeavors brought joy and beauty into their lives, now abruptly ceased by a moment of negligence.