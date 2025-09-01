Cybercrime awareness campaign held across Delhi, Ggm, Noida, Gzb

NEW DELHI: The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, in collaboration with the police of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad, launched a large-scale cybercrime awareness campaign across the Delhi-NCR region on Sunday to mark India’s 79th Independence Day.

The initiative featured 79 simultaneous street plays at prominent public locations, highlighting cyber safety, digital hygiene and reporting mechanisms. Over 40 student theatre groups took part, coordinated by theatre professional Rahul Khanna under his “Education Through Theatre” initiative.

Delhi Police led the drive with 45 plays across the city, while Gurugram hosted 17, Ghaziabad 10 and Noida 7. The campaign concluded with a ceremony at the India International Centre, where institutions and students were felicitated.

Officials stressed that public awareness is vital to counter cyber threats, urging citizens to use the National Cybercrime Helpline 1930 and the reporting portal [www.cybercrime.gov.in](http://www.cybercrime.gov.in), and to follow I4C’s “CyberDost” handle for safety advisories.

The campaign was described as an innovative model of public engagement, combining law enforcement with youth-led communication to foster a cyber-aware society.