Cyber fraudster posing as transporter arrested

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a cyber fraudster who had been on the run for nearly two years after allegedly cheating people by posing as a transporter on online platforms.

The police were informed about the fraud through a complaint registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

The accused has been identified as Rahit (28) resident of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.

According to the police, the accused was finally apprehended from his sister’s village in Mahrampura after sustained efforts by the police.

The arrest stems from a complaint registered on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), where a victim reported being duped of 10,000 rupees under the pretext of transporting machinery from Rohini to Guwahati.

The complainant had found a listing on JustDial and was contacted by Rohit, who claimed to run a transport company. Trusting him, the victim transferred the amount in installments.

Rohit created a fake transport profile on JustDial, duped victims using real transporter details, and vanished after collecting small advance payments.

He was traced via an old number; police are identifying more potential victims.