Cyber fraudster posing as doc nabbed for Rs 15K con

The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has apprehended a cyber fraudster who impersonated a doctor to trick innocent individuals.

The police received the information about the incident through the complaint registered at Cyber Police Station South District.

The apprehended accused was identified as Sachin Kumar (31), son of Sanjay Kumar, resident of Sukanta Nagar, Salt Lake City, Kolkata.

According to the police, the case unfolded when a complainant reported receiving a fraudulent call from an individual claiming to be a doctor affiliated with Sugarfit Services. The imposter duped the victim of Rs 15,000 under the pretext of providing Sugarfit services.

Promptly registering the case, the Cyber Police Station, South District initiated an investigation, forming a dedicated team of Delhi Police.

Through meticulous efforts, the team traced the flow of the embezzled funds and conducted a detailed analysis of relevant bank transactions.

The investigation unveiled that the money had been withdrawn from an ATM in West Bengal, Kolkata.

Employing technical analysis and surveillance, the team pinpointed the location of the accused, leading to a successful raid at Bidhan Nagar South, Kolkata.

The accused, Sachin Kumar, was apprehended, and the team recovered 3 debit cards, as well as chequebooks and passbooks from various banks.