Cyber fraudster nabbed in Rs 10 lakh scam

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a cyber fraudster involved in a scam worth Rs 10 lakh.

The case originated from a complaint lodged by Apoorv Sisodia at the Cyber Police Station on November 18, reporting five unauthorised transactions of Rs 2 lakh each from his father’s bank account. An FIR was registered under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was initiated.

The accused, identified as Wasim (37), son of Younus, a resident of Akra Road, Kolkata, was apprehended for facilitating fraudulent transactions through a spurious bank account. He was found in possession of a mobile phone and a SIM card used in the crime.

A specialised team, led by Inspector Rajkumar Singh and comprising SI Manzoor Alam, HC Satendra Kumar, and Ct. Rohit Yadav, was formed under the supervision of ACP Dalip Singh and DCP Ravi Kumar Singh. Investigators analysed bank accounts, call detail records, Gmail IDs, and IMEI numbers, leading them to Kolkata. A raid was conducted in Matiaburz, a locality notorious for cybercrime, where Wasim was arrested. During interrogation, he admitted to opening a fraudulent bank account in the name of Ms Chaman Aara under the pretext of securing her a loan. He later handed over the banking kit to an accomplice in exchange

for a commission.