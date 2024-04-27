Cyber fraudster held for sharing phony WhatsApp links

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly siphoning off Rs 8,60,800 from a resident here via deceptive online schemes on WhatsApp.



A complaint registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal alerted the police about the fraud.

The arrested accused, identified as Kartik Dhiman alias Golu (23), is a resident of Sonipat, Haryana.

According to the police sources, on March 20, the victim Anu Singh of Vasant Kunj lodged a complaint after falling prey to a scam involving part-time job offers on WhatsApp, leading her to invest large sums in fraudulent schemes.