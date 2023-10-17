Cyber fraud network exploiting WFH schemes busted

New Delhi: In a significant breakthrough, the Cyber North Police Station has dismantled a cyber fraud network preying on innocent victims with enticing work-from-home schemes.



The operation exposed a devious web of scammers who defrauded individuals under the guise of simple tasks involving liking and commenting on YouTube videos.

The operation, which spanned several months, culminated in the arrest of key suspects and a series of eye-opening revelations, the officials informed on Monday. The accused persons have been identified as Sandeep Dalal (31), a resident of Rohtak, Haryana, and Chanchal Singh (43), a resident of West Sagarpur, Delhi. Dalal confessed to working for a mastermind Dhruv Mor and revealed that other individuals were involved in arranging bank accounts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Manoj Kumar Meena stated that the case was initiated with a complaint from Deepak Kumar Olla, a resident of Sadar Bazar, Delhi. He reported receiving a WhatsApp message on August 29, offering a work-from-home opportunity. Intrigued, he accepted the offer and was tasked with liking and commenting on YouTube videos. In return, he received a modest sum of Rs 450 in his bank account.

Soon, Olla was lured into a web of deceit. He was asked to deposit Rs 800 to access more lucrative tasks and was added to a Telegram group. Succumbing to the temptation, he deposited the amount. The subsequent tasks were indeed profitable; he received Rs 10,400 for liking and commenting on YouTube videos. Unfortunately, by the time he realised he had fallen victim to a cyber fraud, he had already lost a staggering Rs 4,25,000, Meena mentioned. Promptly, the Delhi Police launched an investigation, resulting in the registration of the case under sections 420/34 IPC. Later, a dedicated team led by Inspector Sandeep Shrivastava, with the support of several diligent officers, took charge of the investigation. This team meticulously analyzed call detail records and the money trail.

They initiated surveillance on suspicious mobile numbers, ultimately pinpointing the location of the culprits. The money trail led to a Punjab National Bank account with transactions exceeding Rs 2 crore in a single day. With police intervention, more than Rs 2 lakh in the account were frozen. PTI