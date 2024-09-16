Cyber fraud network busted in Ggm, 2 held

Gurugram: A network of cyber criminals was busted after the arrest of two men who are accused of carrying

out fraud in the name of increasing credit card limit, officials said on Sunday. The duo were primarily operating in

Bihar, they said.

Besides duping people by claiming to increase credit card limit, they were allegedly also involved in fraud carried out in the name of installing mobile towers, setting up gas agencies, petrol pumps, Patanjali shops, among others, police officials added. According to police, Kundan Patel and Ranjit Kumar, from Bihar’s Nawada and Nalanda respectively, were arrested from Udyog Vihar area on Wednesday.

The accused confessed to five separate frauds in the name of increasing credit card limit, they said. “We had taken Kundan Patel on police remand after being produced in a city

court,” said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP (Cyber).

During police remand, Patel revealed that they commit fraud in villages near Nawada, Nalanda, Sheikhpura town, Warisaliganj and Bihar Sharif town, the ACP said. A probe is underway and we are trying to nab other accused,” he said. Police said they have also recovered some fake documents from their possession.