Cyber fraud gang nabbed for stealing ₹40 lakh from ex-DRDO scientist via fake app

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a gang involved in hacking bank account using malicious APK files of the retired DRDO Scientist.

The police were informed about the fraud through a complaint registered at the Cyber Police Station South West.

The accused were identified as Iqbal Ansari (27) son of Harun Miyan resident of Gram Bahadurpur, Deoghar, Jharkhand, Sajid Khan (32) son of Jumma khan resident of Village Goleta, Alwar, Rajasthan, Salman Khan (24) son of Anwar Khan resident of Village Jattari, Jartoli Mor, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Narendra Kumar (29) son of Ramniwas son of Sedh Ka Madh Colony, Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

According to the police, four members of the syndicate were arrested after an intensive investigation.

The gang operated by contacting victims under the guise of customer care support, tricking them into downloading malicious apps.

These apps allowed the hackers to gain unauthorized access to the victims’ devices, steal sensitive financial information, and drain their bank accounts.

The case came to light when a retired DRDO scientist lodged a complaint on January 7. He had searched for Yahoo customer care support on Google and contacted a fraudulent number.

During the call, he was sent an APK file via WhatsApp, supposedly to fill out a form. Once installed, the fraudsters gained control of his banking credentials and siphoned off 40 lakh rupees from his savings and fixed deposits over a span of seven days.

Following this, an FIR was registered at the Cyber Police Station South West on January 18, and an investigation

was launched.

The investigation revealed that the syndicate operated primarily from cybercrime hubs like Deoghar in Jharkhand and Mewat in Rajasthan.

Technical surveillance and analysis of the APK file led the police to track the device used in the fraud.

The gang frequently switched devices and SIM cards, making it challenging to trace them. After extensive monitoring and analysis, a raid was conducted, leading to the arrest of the prime suspect, Iqbal Ansari. Three more gang members, Sajid Khan, Salman Khan, and Narendra Kumar, were arrested.

They managed Google Ads, lured job seekers, and targeted victims via social media. The gang used APK files for remote fraud.

Investigations continue.