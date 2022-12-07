Cyber fraud arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police recently arrested a fraudster from Jharkhand's Jamtara for duping people on the pretext of disconnection of electricity. Cops confirmed on Tuesday that the staff of Cyber Police Station of south district arrested Sanjeev Kumar Singh (37).

A case under sections 420 IPC was registered at cyber police station of south district, based on a complaint of a resident of Saket area who informed about the fraud of

Rs 6,08,000 in the name of disconnection of his electricity connection. In his complaint he alleged that on November 3 he received an SMS which read: "Dear Customer Your Power will be disconnected tonight at 9:30 pm from electricity office." After that the complainant started following the direction of the cheater by installing remote access app on his phone.

Police also said that the bank account details wherein the alleged money was transferred by the complainant were collected. The trail of the cheated amounts were analysed and it was found that the call was being made from Jamtara and cheated money was transferred into many bank accounts through several transactions. The cheated money was withdrawn from Jamtara and Dhanbad of Jharkhand.