Cyber crime cases in Delhi nearly doubled in 2022: NCRB report

New Delhi: Cases of cyber crime in the national capital nearly doubled in 2022, according to the latest report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).



The number of such cases rose from 345 in 2021 to 685 cases in 2022, NCRB’s comprehensive crime data for 2022 showed.

In 2020, the count was much lower with only 166 cyber crime cases, it added.

Of the 685 cases reported in Delhi in 2022, 331 were cyber fraud incidents, 55 were computer-related offences, and five were incidents of cheating by personation.

As many as 184 cyber crime cases were registered for online publication of obscene or sexually explicit acts and 21 for publishing or transmitting obscene material online. A total of 116 cases were registered in Delhi for publishing or transmitting pictures and audio or video clips depicting children involved in sexually explicit acts.

A senior official of Delhi Police said, “We are continuously working to promote cyber awareness and several campaigns are being carried out from time to time.”

The officials further said that in a recent major crackdown on online fraud, the Delhi police busted a syndicate based in Jharkhand’s Jamtara, which was involved in defrauding bank customers from across the country by posing as staff of a prominent bank.

Six of the members of the gang have been arrested, they added.