Cyber Cell nabs two after global alert on child abuse material

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Cyber Cell has arrested a 54-year-old man and apprehended a juvenile for uploading and sharing Child Sexual Abuse Material, following alerts from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children routed via I4C.

Two FIRs were registered under Section 67B of the IT Act. Investigators traced Google-linked accounts flagged for CSAM using logs, timestamps and IP details. Devices were seized for forensic analysis, and authorities urged citizens to report suspicious

online activity.