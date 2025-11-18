MillenniumPost
Cyber Cell nabs two after global alert on child abuse material

BY MPost18 Nov 2025 12:25 AM IST

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Cyber Cell has arrested a 54-year-old man and apprehended a juvenile for uploading and sharing Child Sexual Abuse Material, following alerts from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children routed via I4C.

Two FIRs were registered under Section 67B of the IT Act. Investigators traced Google-linked accounts flagged for CSAM using logs, timestamps and IP details. Devices were seized for forensic analysis, and authorities urged citizens to report suspicious

online activity.

