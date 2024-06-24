Cyber Cell nabs six in FedEx scam, recovers over Rs 38L

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Cyber Cell arrested six individuals in a widespread FedEx scam reported at the Cyber Police Station, East Delhi. Ansh (24) and Samarth (23) from Rohtak, Haryana, Pranjal Kumar Sahni (24) from Balia, Uttar Pradesh, Satender Dhaker (29) from Morena, Madhya Pradesh, Vedant Prabhakar Nagarkar (26) from Panvel, Maharashtra, and Vishal Joshi from New Delhi were apprehended.

The scam unfolded when Deepanshu Vaid of Vasundhra Enclave received a fraudulent call on April 29, posing as a FedEx Express employee from Mumbai.

The caller alleged that a parcel booked under Vaid’s name contained illicit items like drugs and requested Vaid’s cooperation to avoid legal trouble.

This led to Vaid being cheated out of Rs 2,49,000. A formal complaint was registered under Sections 419, 420, and 34 of the IPC, prompting an investigation by a dedicated police team. The investigation team of the Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell traced the fraudulent transactions to an HDFC bank account in Rohtak, Haryana, held by one Ansh.

Between April 29 - April 30, a total of Rs 3,20,65,003 was transferred to various accounts. Upon immediate action, Rs 38,23,115 was frozen. Ansh and his associate Samarth were initially apprehended in Mayur Vihar, Delhi. They revealed their involvement in the scam due to substantial financial losses in cryptocurrency trading.

They had handed over their bank details and SIM cards to Pranjal Sahni, who further conspired with a ‘Telegram’ user, identified as ‘@Delhiagent’ (rockybhai). Pranjal Sahni was arrested in Lucknow, and his possessions included incriminating documents and a phone.

Further interrogation led to the arrest of Satender Dhaka, operating under the ‘@Delhiagent,’ from Vasant Kunj, Delhi. Dhaka admitted to using Ansh’s bank account for fraudulent activities for a commission.

Technical surveillance pinpointed the Telegram account operators to Panvel where Vedant Nagarkar was arrested.

The operation led to the recovery of Rs 38,23,115, five mobile phones, and various financial instruments linked to the shell company