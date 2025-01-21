Cyber Cell nabs man for AI-driven blackmail in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old man for using artificial intelligence (AI) to manipulate explicit photos of a young woman and extort money from her. The police were informed about the incident about the incident through a complaint registered at the Cyber Police Station South West.

The accused been identified as Nikhil (24) son of Mahendra Singh resident of Nand Nagri, Harsh Vihar, North East Delhi.

According to the police, the suspect was arrested from Harsh Vihar, by the Cyber Police of South West Delhi. A smartphone used in the crime was also recovered.

On January 6, a college student lodged a complaint alleging harassment, blackmail, and extortion.

She reported receiving an Instagram follow request and messages from a fake profile posing as a woman.

The perpetrator gained her trust and eventually sent manipulated explicit photos of her, created using an AI-enabled app, along with threats to release them on social media unless she paid him.

The victim revealed that the ongoing threats had caused her significant mental distress. When she informed her parents, they reported the matter to the police.

Acting swiftly, the Cyber Police registered a case under relevant sections and launched an investigation.

The investigation revealed that Nikhil created a fake Instagram profile under a female identity to target unsuspecting victims.

He used an AI application to manipulate the victim’s Instagram photos into explicit images. Nikhil then used these fabricated images to blackmail her, demanding money and threatening to make the content public if she did not comply.

Using technical surveillance and data provided by Instagram’s parent company, Meta, the police tracked the suspect’s activity to Harsh Vihar.

The investigation also uncovered that Nikhil used a local vendor’s QR code for transactions to avoid direct financial links.

A raid conducted under the leadership of SHO Cyber Police and ACP Operations led to the suspect’s arrest.

Nikhil, an eighth-grade dropout, has been unemployed and reportedly indulges in partying with friends.

He confessed to creating the fake Instagram account in 2023, initially using it for casual chats. He later devised a plan to extort money, targeting vulnerable individuals like the complainant.

The police seized one smartphone used in committing the crime. Investigations are ongoing to identify any additional victims and gather further evidence.