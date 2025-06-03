Cyber Cell dismantles fraud ring targeting credit card users; 8 held

New Delhi: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has busted a fake call center, leading to the arrest of eight individuals, including two kingpins and five women. The police were informed about the call center through a complaint registered at the Cyber Police Station, Outer Delhi. According to the police, the racket came to light following a complaint received on March 22, in which a victim reported a loss of Rs 6,177 after being tricked into sharing sensitive banking details under the guise of a credit card limit increase. Based on this complaint, an FIR was registered on May 28, under sections 318(4), 61(2), and 3(5) of the BNS 2023. A special investigation team, led by Inspector Gaje Singh under the supervision of ACP Narender Khatri, was constituted to trace the culprits.

Through meticulous technical analysis, including IP detail records, call data, and IMEI tracing, investigators tracked suspicious activity to a basement in Building D-60, Sector-63, Noida. Multiple raids were carried out on May 29, resulting in the bust. The accused, identified as Vikas Nagar alias Vicky and Kundan Singh alias Ashish, reportedly ran the fake call centre in partnership. They, along with their team of telecallers, would contact potential victims, claiming to offer credit card limit enhancements. Victims were then sent malicious links to harvest their confidential banking information, including OTPs, which were used to siphon funds. The raid led to the recovery of 24 mobile phones, one laptop, one tablet, and six diaries containing records of fraudulent transactions. Among the seized items were high-end smartphones and dedicated devices used in executing the fraud. The arrested individuals are residents of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad. Investigations are ongoing to identify more victims and trace the complete money trail associated with the fraudulent operation.