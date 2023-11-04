Cyber Cell cracks online cyber fraud and cheating case

New Delhi: In a significant breakthrough, the Cyber Cell Police Station in Shahdara cracked a complex online cyber fraud and cheating case, bringing an accused to justice, officials said on Friday.



The accused has been identified as Waseem Khan (24), a native of Rajasthan’s Deeng.

The operation, led by Investigating Officer Inspector Avdhesh Kumar, Inspector Ashwani Kumar, and a dedicated team of officers, resulted in the arrest of the accused and the recovery of crucial evidence.

Rohit Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara said that the incident unfolded when Ravinder Aggarwal urgently needed to book a hotel on September 20.

Conducting an online search through Google, he stumbled upon an appealing accommodation option. Aggarwal contacted the provided mobile number in the advertisement, believing it to be a legitimate representative of the hotel. Little did he know that he was falling into a

cunning trap.

The individual who answered the call claimed to be an associate of the hotel and, under the guise of an impending room sale, pressured Aggarwal to provide his credit card details. Tragically, these details were misused, leading to fraudulent transactions totaling Rs 3,57,647, Meena said.

Swift action was taken as a case was registered under invoking sections 420 of the Indian Penal Code and 66D of the IT Act at PS Cyber Shahdara.