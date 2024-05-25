Cyber Cell busts WhatsApp trading fraud, two arrested

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a duo and dismantled a high-valued WhatsApp trading scam. The police were informed about the scam through a complaint registered at the Cyber Police Station.



The arrested accused were identified as Jai Pal (26), and Bhupendra (24), both residents of Rawatshar, Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

According to the Police, the victim was lured into a WhatsApp trading group named “Mark Bilson Institutional Strategist Center,” where he was persuaded to invest in stocks via their website. Initially, small profits were delivered to build trust, prompting the victim to invest a larger sum of Rs. 23.30 lakh. The funds were transferred through RTGS to various accounts under the guidance of a person named Meera, posing as an assistant to Professor Mark Bilson.

When the victim requested to withdraw his profits, he was asked to pay a tax of Rs. 35.33 lakh, leading him to suspect fraud.

The Delhi Police team of the Cyber Police Station, North, swiftly initiated an investigation, utilising advanced data collection and technical analysis. Within a month, the money trail was traced, call detail records analysed, and the movement of funds across bank accounts scrutinised. The investigation pointed to the scammers’ presence in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Through meticulous groundwork and social network analysis, the police identified and arrested Jai Pal and Bhupendra. The duo, who were residing in Jaipur to evade capture, confessed their involvement and revealed connections to a broader network of fraudsters.

Jai Pal was the main account holder where the defrauded funds were deposited, and Bhupendra managed the accounts used for transferring the scam money.