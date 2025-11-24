Cyber Cell busts ₹5.92-cr investment scam network

New Delhi: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has dismantled a high-volume money-laundering module linked to a nationwide investment scam worth Rs 5.92 crore, arresting four individuals who allegedly routed stolen funds through multiple bank accounts. The case surfaced after a complaint was filed on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

The accused — Anas Ansari (22), Kaif (22), Akib (40) and Danish (22) — all residents of Haldwani, Uttarakhand, are suspected to be connected to at least 10 cyber-fraud cases across India, with Rs 1.1 crore already traced through NCRP-linked complaints. The breakthrough came during the investigation of an FIR dated April 17 registered with the Special Cell.

According to police, the four operated mule accounts on behalf of an overseas-linked cyber syndicate. The fraud began when a victim was contacted on Facebook by a woman posing as an investment consultant for a non-banking financial company, CBCX Global Traders, Mumbai, and persuaded over two months to invest in fake high-return portfolios.

Financial analysis showed the defrauded amount was dispersed across 33 bank accounts and layered through multiple transfers to obscure its trail. The accused allegedly supplied accounts, shared OTPs, withdrew cash and delivered it to handlers, including one based in Dubai. Investigators uncovered a layered syndicate involving social-media fraudsters, business and mule accounts, and cash collectors. The arrests follow Haldwani raids, with efforts ongoing to trace beneficiaries and overseas handlers.