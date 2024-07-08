Cyber Cell arrests man for selling fake electric bikes

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested an individual for selling couterfeit electric bikes to the manager of Ayushman Hospital under the name of Revolt Motors Company.



The police were informed about the fraud through a complaint registered at the Cyber Police Station Dwarka.

The accused was identified as Sanjay Kumar Agnihotry (35), son of Ram Naresh Agnihotry, a resident of Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

According to the Police, the accused contacted the victim through Google, posing as a manager from Revolt Motors Company.

He offered electric scooters and bikes at attractive rates. The complainant, a manager at Ayushman Hospital in Dwarka, was provided with fake quotations for an RV-400 electric bike priced at Rs 1,18,999.

Convinced by the offer, the complainant paid Rs 25,000 as a booking fee for eight bikes, amounting to Rs 2 lakh, and additional GST charges, totaling Rs 2,63,992.

Upon realising that the seller had turned off his phone, the complainant understood he had fallen victim to a cyber scam and filed a complaint at Cyber Police Station Dwarka.

Under the guidance of DCP Dwarka District, the investigation traced the beneficiary account to Summy Kumar Agnihotry.

Despite attempts to evade the investigation, Agnihotry was tracked and apprehended on July 3, through technical surveillance involving IMEI and CDR search of his mobile phone. The raid, led by ACP Ram Avtar and Inspector Jagdish Kumar, successfully nabbed Agnihotry. Agnihotry’s scheme involved selling his bank account details to co-conspirators for a 20 to 30 per cent commission on the fraudulent amounts.

The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police continues to search for other accomplices involved in the scam in Dhanbad. Efforts to trace the full network of fraudsters are ongoing, with police aiming to uncover the entire operation.

No recoveries have been made so far, but efforts to trace the gang members are ongoing.

The case, filed under FIR dated July 17, 2022, under sections 420 and 120B of the IPC, is still active.