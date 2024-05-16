Cyber Cell arrests fraudster for OLX scam from Odisha

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested an individual for defrauding innocent people through the OLX app. A complaint registered at South Delhi’s Cyber Police Station alerted the cops.

The arrested accused was identified as Siddharth Panigrahi alias Sagar (26), a resident of Naya Garh, PO Nayagarh Bazaar, Odisha.

According to the Police, the arrest came after a complaint was lodged by an individual who had been conned while attempting to purchase 25 air conditioners on OLX.

The victim reported that the scammer had convinced him to transfer Rs 2,00,000 as an advance payment in four transactions on April 27.

After the payment, the alleged fraudster ceased all communication, leading the victim to realise he had been deceived.

The team traveled to Odisha and successfully apprehended Panigrahi.